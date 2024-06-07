Oakland Wins in First KO Round over Yolo

June 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

OAKLAND, CA - The Ballers picked up their second win of the series against the High Wheelers in knockout fashion tonight 2-1, after playing them to an 8-8 tie after nine full innings.

Oakland opened up game three with a bang, as Dondrei Hubbard blasted a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first to start the scoring. It was Hubbard's team-leading 4 th home run of the season, and his second in the series against Yolo.

History was made on the mound for the Ballers, as starting pitcher Kelsie Whitmore became the first female to start a game in Pioneer League history. Whitmore got off to a strong start, as she authored a scoreless first frame, and surrendered an unearned run in the top of the 2 nd inning. The Yolo offense would find their footing the second time through, as solo home runs by Bobby Lada and Braedon Blackford gave the High Wheelers a 3-2 advantage.

Oakland would respond swiftly, pushing the tying run across in the bottom of the 3 rd inning, as Myles Jefferson picked up his 14 th RBI of the season, scoring Payton Harden from 2 nd base. Whitmore would exit the game with a no decision, and pass the ball to the bullpen, where Zach St. Pierre made his home debut in front of the Oakland faithful.

St. Pierre retired the first six batters he faced, as he and Yolo starter Brandon McPherson traded zeros on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. However, at the midway point of the ballgame Oakland would retake the lead, plating two unearned runs in the bottom of the 5 th inning thanks to a pair of fielding errors by the High Wheelers.

With a 5-3 lead Oakland looked for St. Pierre to post a big shutdown inning, but the top of the 6 th inning saw Yolo retake the lead, as they put up a 5-run frame to jump out to an 8-5 advantage. Though Yolo had just three hits in the inning, and untimely throwing error by pitcher Connor Richardson on what could have been an inning ending double play extended the frame and allowed the High Wheelers to plate some early insurance runs.

The Ballers would fire back quickly, as Noah Martinez led off the bottom of the inning with his second home run of the season, cutting the Yolo lead to just two runs. Oakland would continue the comeback effort, as Dan Covino tied the game just an inning later with his first professional home run. A 2-run blast from the Oakland second baseman tied the game at 8-8 heading into the final two innings.

Both sides threatened, but neither scored, as Reed Butz for the Ballers and Connor Langrell for the High Wheelers danced out of trouble and sent this game into a Knockout Round.

In the knockout, both teams get to choose one batter to compete. Each player gets two minutes, or five outs to hit as many home runs as they can. Justin Kirby was selected for the Yolo side, and managed just a single home run before he finished. The Ballers sent out slugger Dondrei Hubbard, who wasted no time send two baseballs deep into the Oakland night, and securing the victory for his squad. With the win the Ballers improve to 9-6 on the season, and sit just three games back of the top spot in the Pioneer League. They face Yolo tomorrow night for game four of the series, and will look to secure a win and move one step closer to a series victory. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm PT and you can get your tickets at oaklandballers.com, or listen live on 860AM The Answer.

