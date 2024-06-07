Mustangs Take Series Lead with 14-6 Win

June 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Austin Mora and Luke Rettig combine for eight quality innings to give the Mustangs a 14-6 lead.

Jason Rooks had a 4-5 night with two doubles, a three-run triple, and a single with a walk. On his second double, he just missed a home run for the cycle.

Meanwhile, Pat Mills also went 4-5 with a triple and three singles. Rettig receives the win and improves to 1-1.

The Mustangs got on the board early with a two-RBI single by Mills, and a sac fly by Mitch Moralez to score Alejandro Figueredo to go up 3-0.

A leadoff double by Rooks in the second turned into a run when he scored on a wild pitch after advancing on a ground ball to go up 4-0.

Austin Mora retired seven batters in a row with three strikeouts from the end of the first through the third inning.

One more scored for the Mustangs in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Taylor Lomack, who also had two stolen bases, to bring home Rooks to make it 5-0.

The Mustangs had two more runs cross in the fifth on two bases-loaded walks by Lomack and Rooks to go up 7-0.

Rocky Mountain put together a nightmare inning against the Mustangs in the bottom of the fifth. They scored six runs on four Mustang errors, with an RBI double by Ernie Yake and a two-run triple by Steven Rivas to make it a 7-6 game.

Luke Rettig entered the fifth and did give up two runs, but settled in nicely and retired seven in a row from the end of the sixth to the eighth inning.

Three scored in the sixth on a bases-clearing three-run triple by Rooks to give the Mustangs a 10-6 lead.

Two more scored for the Mustangs in the seventh with another sac-fly by Moralez, while Blake Evans scored on a wild pitch.

The Mustangs added a pair of run-scoring doubles from Issac Lovings, his first professional double and RBI, and Rooks to go up 14-6.

Trevor Jackson slammed the door in the ninth while striking out two batters.

The Mustangs now have a series lead two games to one, and attempt to take game four against the Vibes Friday evening. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.tv

