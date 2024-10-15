Baseballoween Fireworks October 25th

The Rocky Mountain Vibes are hosting our first ever Baseballoween at UCHealth Park presented by Raising Canes with a firework show at the end! This a FREE event for everyone to enjoy trick-or-treating on our field, playing games on our concourse, watching a movie on our video board, eating your favorite concession items and trying seasonal craft beers. We will be having a costume contest for all ages and if you bring in non-perishable food items receive a FREE ticket to the Vibes 2025 Opening Day! All items will be donated to Care and Share. Don't miss out on this spooktacular event on Friday, October 25th at 5-8:30 PM!

If you would like to set up a vendor table and pass out candy or have a game to play click HERE !

