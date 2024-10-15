Trunk-Or-Treat Slated for October 26th

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders are excited to announce third annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Glacier Bank Park. Join us on Saturday, October 26th, from 1 PM to 3 PM for an afternoon of Halloween fun for the whole family. The first 350 kids to arrive will receive free trunk-or-treat bags, perfect for collecting all the candy and treats available at the stadium.

Trunk-or-Treat will feature a safe and fun environment where the Glacier Hot Rod Association will bring out their beautiful and unique cars to hand out candy from their trunks, providing a unique twist on traditional trick-or-treating. This family-friendly event is open to kids of all ages, so come in your best costume and get ready for a spooktacular time! You might even get to see your favorite Range Riders, Cliff and Huck!

Mark your calendars for October 26th, and make your way to Glacier Bank Park for an unforgettable Halloween celebration with the Glacier Range Riders. We look forward to seeing you there!

