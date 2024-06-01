Vibes Can't Capitalize on Ottinger's Gem in 10-3 Loss to Ballers

June 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Entering the seventh inning on Friday night, Rocky Mountain starter Zach Ottinger 's day had come to an end, giving the Vibes their best start to a game this season, going six frames, allowing only three hits and two earned runs while striking out five.

However, a bullpen collapse, combined with 13 runners left on base, was a recipe for disaster in Rocky Mountain's 10-3 loss to Oakland.

In the series' first pitchers duel, Ballers starter Christian Cosby was just as impressive, striking out eight Vibes hitters in five innings while surrendering only one run. Cosby and Ottinger went head-to-head, but things fell apart in the closing third of the game, as the Oakland bats rediscovered their spark while the Rocky Mountain flamed out.

Andrew Vail came on in relief, but was immediately put in a bind as a leadoff walk, followed by a double, put runners on second and third with no outs. Trevor Halsema stepped on to pinch-hit and doubled on an outside fastball down the right field line, scoring both runners to make it 4-1.

The Ballers continued to tee off on the Vibes bullpen, scoring five more runs in the eighth and adding another in the ninth to reach double digit runs in every game this series. The Vibes scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but the damage had already been done, moving Rocky Mountain to 3-4 on the season.

