Oakland Outlasts Pitchers' Duel in 10-3 Victory

June 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Constantly escaping jams throughout the game, Oakland's pitching did just enough to keep Rocky Mountain at bay until its offense added late insurance in a 10-3 win.

Although he allowed multiple base runners in each inning, Oakland starter Christian Cosby was magnificent in working out of trouble, striking out eight Vibes hitters in five innings and only allowing one run. Both he and RMV's Zach Ottinger went toe-to-toe in the early innings, allowing very little damage.

Oakland's first run came thanks to the first batter of the game, Austin Davis , who singled, stole two bases, then came in on a Noah Martinez RBI groundout.

Cosby danced in and out of trouble, but held the Vibes scoreless through the first five innings. Up 2-0, he came out for the start of the sixth and faced one batter, Josh Day, who homered on a 3-2 pitch to make it 2-1. At 103 pitches, he was lifted for Abraham De Leon .

De Leon had to perform his own Houdini act, working out of a first and second, no outs situation. He was able to induce a flyout and an inning-ending double play to keep Cosby in line for the win.

Then the Ballers got some much-needed insurance in the seventh inning. A walk and a double off a new reliever to start the inning put men at second and third with no outs. Trevor Halsema was called on to pinch-hit and immediately came through with a double of his own right along the right field line. It was 4-1 Ballers.

More insurance came in the eighth with a leadoff home run by Jaylen Smith and an additional four runs in the frame. The game was broken wide open, and Oakland never looked back in a 10-3 final.

The win secures at least a split in the series and now the B's will have a chance to win the series with a win on either Saturday or Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.