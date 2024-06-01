Jackalopes Surge past Yolo

June 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes rallied to secure a 7-6 victory over the Yolo High Wheelers in a thrilling contest. Despite an early deficit, the Jackalopes battled back, showcasing resilience and timely hitting.

Yolo jumped to an early lead, scoring five runs in the first inning. Sam Kuchinski's two-run single and RBI hits from Bobby Lada and Kyle Guerra highlighted the Wheelers' oNensive surge. They added another run in the third inning, extending their lead to 6-0.

The Jackalopes began their comeback in the third inning, scoring three runs. Lavoisier Fisher 's two-run home run was the highlight, cutting the deficit to 6-3. They added another run in the fourth on a fielder's choice, making it a 6-4 game.

In the seventh inning, the Jackalopes drew closer with an RBI single from Matt Turner , narrowing the gap to 6-5. The decisive moment came in the eighth inning when Lavoisier Fisher drove in two more runs with a single, giving the Jackalopes a 7-6 lead.

The Jackalopes' bullpen was stellar, shutting down the Wheelers' oNense in the latter innings. Zach Martinez earned the win with 1.2 innings of perfect relief, and Hunter Bryan secured the save by retiring all four batters he faced.

Despite the early adversity, the Jackalopes displayed tenacity and determination, earning their second win of the season. The game lasted 3 hours and 5 minutes.

Game 5 of the series is tonight in Yolo, the game begins at 5:30pm MST and can be listened to on the Yolo High Wheelers YouTube Audio channel.

