2025 Nike Baseball Camp Set

This summer, experience an unforgettable baseball camp at Memorial Stadium, located in the heart of Boise, Idaho, and home to the Boise Hawks! At the Nike Baseball Camp, campers will be immersed in a positive and growth-oriented coaching environment. Our experienced staff-led by members of the Boise Hawks organization-will work closely with each player to enhance their fielding, hitting, and base-running abilities.

This is the perfect opportunity to make lifelong friendships, grow your skills, and immerse yourself in the game you love. Don't miss out on the chance to learn from some of the best in the business while creating unforgettable memories on the diamond!

CAMP DETAILS

SECURE YOUR SPOT!

Please Note: Last year, camp sessions SOLD OUT at this location. You can expect high demand on these first-come-first-serve camper sports, so please be sure to register early.

Instruction will focus primarily on hitting, fielding, base-running, and game situations. You can expect high demand for these first come first serve camper spots, so please be sure to register early.

Please note: The following information may be subject to change.

2025 SUMMER CAMP INFORMATION

Dates: August 4-6, 2025; Boise Hawks Game vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes on August 7th (camper ticket provided)

Age Group: 7-13

Camp Type: Day Camp

Schedule: Monday 9:00am-2:00pm, Tuesday-Wednesday 9:00am-12:00pm, Thursday- GAME!

Check-In: Begins 30 minutes prior to the camp start time.

Meals: Lunch is provided Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Register HERE: https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/nike/nike-baseball-camp-boise-hawks

