Offense Explodes in 18-12 Win

July 29, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers posted their biggest offensive night of the season coming from behind for an 18-12 victory over the Springfield Cardinals. Arkansas trailed by two after five innings but scored four times in the sixth to get the lead and then blew the game wide open with an 11-run top of the seventh. Springfield scored seven unanswered runs to close the game but never threatened to the Travs' commanding lead. Arkansas was outhomered four to one but outhit Springfield by one, took advantage of seven walks and went an incredible 10-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Starter Adam Hill ended up as the winning pitcher despite giving up five runs over five innings. Cardinal starter Andre Pallante was the loser after getting knocked for six runs (five earned) over 5.1 frames.

Moments That Mattered

* Three straight single in the sixth knocked Pallante out of the game and loaded the bases with one out. Austin Shenton greeted reliever Evan Sisk with a three-run bases clearing double to left-center putting the Travs on top.

* Up by two, Arkansas again loaded the bases to open the seventh inning forcing another Cardinal pitching change. Stephen Wrenn doubled home a pair off Kyle Leahy before Joe Rizzo followed with a two-run single. Three batters later, with the bases again loaded, Jack Larsen blasted a grand slam to center field.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jack Larsen: 2-5, run, 2B, HR, 7 RBI

* LF Stephen Wrenn: 3-4, BB, 4 runs, 2B, 2 RBI

* 2B Joe Rizzo: 4-5, 3 runs, 2B, 5 RBI

News and Notes

* Jack Larsen set a career high with seven RBIs. Joe Rizzo tied his career best with five RBIs and Stephen Wrenn matched a career high with four runs scored.

* The Travs 11 run inning and 18 total runs were both season highs. The 30 combined runs and 29 combined hits were all the most in a Travs game this season.

* Both teams hit a grand slam. Springfield got two home runs each from Ivan Herrera and Luken Baker.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with right-hander Matt Brash (0-1, 2.70) on the mound against lefty Domingo Robles (2-4, 4.58). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.