Four-Run Ninth Ends Drillers Win Streak

Tulsa - Thursday night at ONEOK Field, the Tulsa Drillers and Midland took turns staging rallies. In the end, it was the RockHounds who struck last. Trailing by a run entering the ninth inning, the Hounds took advantage of an error to score runs and post an 8-5 victory.

For a large part of the night, it seemed if as if the Drillers would extend their winning streak to four straight.

They took a quick lead in the first inning when Michael Busch doubled with one out, and Miguel Vargas followed with a run-scoring base hit.

They increased the margin to three runs in the fourth. Devin Mann reached on an error and moved to third on a double by Ryan Noda. Romer Cuadrado and Hunter Feduccia plated two runs with back-to-back sacrifice flies to up the lead to 3-0.

Tulsa starting pitcher Bryan Brickhouse breezed through the first five innings before Midland designated hitter Edwin Diaz led off the top of the sixth with a home run.

The Hounds tied the game in the seventh. With one out, Logan Davidson singled, ending Brickhouse's excellent night. Reliever Nick Robertson came on and threw a wild pitch before allowing a base hit to Jonah Bride that scored Davidson to trim the lead to one run.

After a strikeout and a stolen base, Kyle McCann drew a walk. Diaz then hit a sharp grounder that deflected off third baseman Vargas' glove and into foul territory. The error allowed Bride to race home and tie the game at 3-3.

Midland took its first lead in the eighth. Devin Foyle singled, stole second and scored on a single from Jhonny Santos to give the RockHounds a 4-3 lead.

The Drillers responded in the bottom half of the eighth. James Outman drew a leadoff walk, and one out later, Noda belted an opposite-field homer over the left-center field fence to put Tulsa back in front 5-4. For Noda, it was his team-leading 17th home run of the year.

Things unraveled for Tulsa in the top of the ninth inning, and a fielding miscue again played a role.

Kyle McCann greeted reliever Aaron Ochsenbein with a leadoff single. After a fly out, Jake Suddleson rolled a grounder up the third base line that Vargas misplayed. The error put runners at first and second.

Ochsenbein recovered to get a strikeout, but the extra out proved costly when Foyle tripled on a 1-2 pitch to plate both runners and put the RockHounds back on top. Santos followed with a two-run homer to increase the Hounds lead to 8-5.

Clayton Daniel opened the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff double, but Midland reliever Zack Erwin got three straight fly outs to end the game and end Tulsa's winning streak.

It was a rare late-game loss for the Drillers. It was the first time this year they failed to win when carrying a lead into the last inning, as they were previously 33-0 in that scenario.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Brickhouse received a no decision but turned in a solid outing, working a season high 6.1 innings. He was charged with two runs on just three hits. Brickhouse did not walk a batter and struck out four.

*Noda has now hit homers in four straight games and in seven of his past nine. He also has 11 runs batted in during his last four games.

*All four runs from Midland in the ninth inning were unearned. The Hounds scored a total of five unearned runs in the game.

*Tulsa centerfielder Donovan Casey was a last-minute scratch from the Tulsa starting lineup.

UP NEXT

Midland at Tulsa on Friday, July 30 at 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field.

