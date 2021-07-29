Over, and Fast; Tulsa Rolls, 12-2

Entering Wednesday's game, Bryce Conley had not allowed a run in four starts (19 innings) this month. Tulsa put an end to that streak just two pitches into the game.

On Conley's second delivery in the last of the first inning, Jacob Amaya hit his ninth home run of the season, a drive to center field. Before the RockHounds came to bat in the second, the Drillers had added seven more runs for an 8-0 lead and were on their way to a 12-2 win at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa came into this series on an offensive "roll," and has not slowed down. The Drillers scored 23 runs on 18 hits Sunday (also at home) against Northwest Arkansas before Tuesday's 7-4 win (with 16 hits) in the series opener with the RockHounds. In their last three games, combined, the Dodgers Double-A affiliate has amassed 42 runs on 49 hits, an average of exactly 14 runs and just over 16 hits per game.

The Drillers scored five runs (four earned) against Conley in â  of an inning and three more (all unearned) against reliever Nick Highberger in the eight-run first. Matt Milburn, part of a tandem start, gave up the other four runs over 3â  innings of work.

The RockHounds had 10 hits, including two-hit games from Devin Foyle, Jhonny Santos and Jake Suddleson. Ten hits, on most nights, should be enough to at least give a team a chance at win, but Tulsa took care of that ... and fast ... Wednesday night.

Former RockHound (2018) Jesus Luzardo was at the top of Major League Baseball's "trade headlines" Wednesday. The Oakland A's dealt the talented young left-hander to the Miami Marlins in a "straight up" deal for outfielder Starling Marte, considered one of the top targets as the trade deadline approaches. Jesus was brilliant with the RockHounds on his way to The Show in 2018, going 7-3, 2.29 in 16 starts.

Next Game

Thursday, July 29 vs. Tulsa Drillers

ONEOK Field Tulsa, Oklahoma

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Third of a six-game series and of a 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

TUL Bryan Brickhouse (RH, 1-2, 3.34)

RH Ty Damron (LH, 2-2, 5.36)

Road Trip

July 29-August 1 vs. the Tulsa Drillers at ONE Field (Tulsa, OK)

August 3-8 vs. the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium (Wichita, KS)

A 12-game homestand, hosting the San Antonio Missions (August 10-15) and Amarillo Sod Poodles (August 17-22)

