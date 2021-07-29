Basabe, Canzone, Cintron All Homer in 11-7 Win

Amarillo, Texas - Amarillo took game two against the Missions on Wednesday night 11-7 in HODGETOWN. The Sod Poodles have now taken the first two games from the Padres Double-A affiliate in this six-game series and improve to 31-42 on the season.

The Missions took advantage of three Amarillo errors as they built a 4-0 lead through the first two innings. With two outs in the top of the first, the first error of the night for Amarillo allowed the first two San Antonio runs to score. Two fielding errors in the top of the second helped them score another two.

Amarillo was retired in order in each of their first two trips to the plate.

In the top of the third, Dominic Fletcher robbed former Soddie Kyle Overstreet of a home run as he extended his glove high above the short fence in right field.

Luis Basabe hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third on a full count, giving Amarillo their first run of the game. Amarillo knotted things up after a three-run fourth inning thanks to Dominic Canzone's first Double-A home run, a 436 foot opposite field blast off the bottom of the scoreboard in left-center field.

Two San Antonio singles with one out in the top of the fifth inning accompanied by a wild pitch pushed the Missions' lead back to two runs after their third straight single in the inning. A double play ended the inning and kept San Antonio from adding to their advantage.

Basabe drew a leadoff walk to begin the home half of the fifth and then got to jog around the rest of the bases when Jancarlos Cintron hit his fourth home run of the year to left field,tying the game once again. A walk, single, and another walk loaded the bases for Amarillo. Buddy Kennedy picked up a RBI as he drew the fourth walk of the inning and put Amarillo ahead 7-6.

Amarillo's fourth error of the night helped keep the Missions' sixth inning alive but they got out of the jam, keeping two runners stranded in the process.

Amarillo went down in order in their half of the sixth inning.

Right-hander Jeff Bain replaced Amarillo starter Kenny Hernandez who went six innings, allowing six runs - two earned runs with five strikeouts.Bain faced the minimum in his one inning of work, striking out two San Antonio batters in the process.

D-backs' No. 10 rated prospect took the mound for his 14th appearance of the season after Amarillo drew nothing more than their fifth walk of the night coming out of the 7th-inning stretch. A leadoff walk advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Another walk and double tied the game at 7-7 while keeping two runners aboard with one out. The third walk issued by Kelly loaded the bases for San Antonio still with just one out. Kelly struck out the next batter before getting a lazy fly ball into left field, keeping all three runners stranded and the game tied heading into the bottom of the eighth.

The first two Amarillo batters of the inning walked. Basabe roped a ground rule double that hopped over the right field fence, breaking the tie and giving Amarillo a 8-7 lead. Cintron added his second hit of the night, scoring another run. In all, Amrillo tallied four runs on three hits as the took a 11-7 lead into the top of the ninth.

Left-handed pitcher Mack Lemieux came on for the ninth and his team-leading 23rd appearance of the season. Overstreet hit a leadoff single but Lemieux got the better of the next three batters, getting all to fly out to end the game and preserve the win for Amarillo.

The Sod Poodles and Missions continue their series with game three tomorrow night from HODGETOWN. Right-hander Matt Tabor (3-4, 3.40 ERA) gets the start against RHP Adrian Martinez (6-3, 2.38 ERA).

Notes:

GONEcarlos: Jancarlos Cintron's two run home run in the fifth inning tied the game at 6-6. It was Cintron's fourth home run of the year and third through the first eight games of Amarillo's current 12-game homestand. Trailing 6-4 before his long ball, It would be the last time Amarillo trailed in the ballgame, taking the 7-6 lead later in the inning.

Dom Bomb: Dominic Canzone picked up the first home run of his Double-A career on Wednesday night. In just his second game since being promoted to Amarillo, Canzone didn't have to wait long, hitting the home run in just his sixth at-bat with Amarillo. His three-run home run tied the game in the fourth inning as he showed off incredible opposite field power with the 436 foot shot that hit off the scoreboard in left-center field. Canzone is 3-for-7 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored, and a walk to begin his Double-A career.

That's So Fletch: Arizona Diamondbacks' N. 15 rated prospect Dominic Fletcher had himself quite the game. Not only did he tie his season-high with his second three hit game of the year but he also showed off his defensive abilities. In the top of the third inning with the team already trailing 4-0, he robbed what would have been a home run to right field with an incredible leaping catch. He made the grab and came down with one arm draped over the railing in right, holding onto the ball for the out. Fletcher's first three hit game of the year came on the road in Frisco in early June, going 3-for-4 with a walk.

All Good Things...: Buddy Kennedy saw his eight game hit streak come to an end after going 0-for-2 with two walks, RBI, and a run scored in the win. Kennedy has a hit in 11 of his last 13 games.

Mack Attack: Left-handed pitcher Mack Lemieux has tossed 13 scoreless outings over his last 15 games played since the start of June. After beginning the season with a 11.25 ERA after his first four games, Lemieux has seen that ERA drop all the way down to a team-best 2.83. He finished June with a 1.74 ERA in 10+ innings and currently holds a 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings in the month of July.

