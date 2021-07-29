Sod Poodles Release "Wildest" Specialty Jersey to Date

Amarillo Sod Poodles in their "What Is A Sod Poodle Night" themed jerseys

AMARILLO, Texas - As part of the Amarillo Sod Poodles 2021 promotional calendar, this upcoming Saturday night, July 31, will be "What Is A Sod Poodle" Night at HODGETOWN. The team will take on the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres Double-A) in their fifth of six total specialty jerseys for the 2021 season.

When the franchise announced their identity in 2018, the name 'Sod Poodles' was met with a lot of excitement but also a bit of uncertainty as to what exactly a Sod Poodle was. With that in mind, the team is eager to answer a lot of those questions with fun Sod Poodles themed trivia, games, promotions, and most importantly, their specialty jerseys that the players and coaches will wear on the field this Saturday. After being named the "Best Minor League Team Name" by a Fox Sports MLB poll in 2019, the Sod Poodles organization is excited to continue to educate fans in Amarillo, the state of Texas, and baseball fans all over the world as to what makes their brand such a fun and exciting one to be a part of.

The jerseys feature a portrait of a black-tailed prairie dog in the wild on the front and back of the uniform. The jerseys will be auctioned postgame with all proceeds benefiting the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. The starting nine and team manager jerseys will be auctioned live momentarily following the Saturday night contest next to Bar 352 in left field. The remainder of the jerseys can be bid on online via the LiveSource mobile app (available on iOS and Android).

The team has donned special Fourth of July Stars and Stripes uniforms, Luau uniforms, Harry Potter, and Christmas themed uniforms so far this season but none quite like these. These jerseys fully encompass the wacky and fun side of what makes minor league baseball so great.

