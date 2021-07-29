Partnership Encourages Student Vaccinations August 3 & 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Hammons Field will be the host of the "Knock COVID Out of the Park" Vaccination Drives, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, during the Tuesday, August 3 and Thursday, August 5 games. This is a partnership between Springfield Public Schools (SPS), Springfield Cardinals, Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Mercy and Foundation for Springfield Public Schools.

The events are available for area students, ages 12 and up, and each student vaccinated at these drives will receive two free tickets to that night's game, courtesy of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. All students receiving the vaccine must have a parent or legal guardian with them.

Any fan who would like more information about the COVID-19 vaccines will be able to learn more during the events from representatives with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Mercy and Springfield Greene-County Health Department.

Check-in for the vaccinations will be located on the Main Plaza, right outside of Gate 3 at Hammons Field, with vaccines available for two hours starting when gates open each night. In addition to the two free tickets, eligible students who get the vaccine during these drives will receive a free backpack or duffel bag while supplies last, courtesy of Foundation for Springfield Public Schools.

Tuesday, August 3 Vaccine Drive details:

- Tuesday's vaccine drive will go from 5:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.

- This game is also a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day, with hot dogs available all night for just a buck.

- First Pitch is 6:35 p.m. vs. the Tulsa Drillers.

Thursday, August 5 Vaccine Drive details:

- Thursday's vaccine drive will go from 6:05 p.m. - 8:05 p.m.

- This game is also a Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night, with Klement's brats available all night for just a buck.

- First Pitch is 7:05 p.m. vs. the Tulsa Drillers.

"We appreciate these outstanding community partners for making this opportunity available for our students," said Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of SPS. "The vaccines are safe and they work remarkably well by preventing serious illness and hospitalization. We encourage everyone over the age of 12 to be vaccinated now. This will help us turn the page and reclaim a sense of normalcy, which is what we all want."

"As we look ahead, vaccinations are an important tool in helping students who participate in sports or other extracurricular activities have an uninterrupted experience," said Josh Scott, director of athletics for SPS. "If vaccinated and asymptomatic, students will not have to quarantine if a fellow team member tests positive. If enough of our students are vaccinated, that can make the difference between a team remaining viable or being sidelined by COVID-19."

To learn more about the upcoming vaccination events, please watch this Public Service Announcement: https://youtu.be/4QVHGqX-8jI.

For additional vaccine information, please visit www.vaccine417.com today.

