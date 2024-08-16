Offense Breaks Slump in 8-1 Win

BELOIT - After a slow start to the week, the Sky Carp offense busted loose in an 8-1 victory over the River Bandits Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

Legendary organist Nancy Faust entertained fans all evening long with her playing on Fairbanks Fairies Throwback Night, leaving 1,427 fans with lasting memories to take home with them.

Colby Shade struck the big blow, a sixth-inning grand slam that extended the Sky Carp advantage from 2-1 to 6-1.

Sky Carp starting pitcher Emmett Olson (5-6) surrendered a first-inning home run and nothing else. Olson pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and zero walks while striking out eight.

Wilfredo Lara capped the scoring in the eighth inning with a long two-run home run to left field to make it 8-1.

After Olson's terrific performance, the Sky Carp bullpen combo of Xavier Meachem and Alex Williams threw three scoreless innings.

NOTABLES:

Saturday is Star Wars Night, featuring an array of characters in full costume roaming the concourse, special music, trivia and more!

Jerseys for the Fairbanks Morse Fairies were auctioned off following the game. During the afternoon, the Sky Carp hosted a luncheon that featured guest speakers regaling the crowd with the rich history of the Fairies.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

