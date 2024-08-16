Nivens' Homer Not Enough in Loss to Sky Carp

August 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Beloit, Wisconsin - Spencer Nivens gave Quad Cities a 1-0 lead in the first inning Friday, but it would win up the River Bandits lone run of the ballgame, as they fell to the Beloit Sky Carp 8-1 at ABC Supply Stadium.

The solo blast marked the outfielder's second go-ahead smash in as many nights and his High-A best sixth home run in the month of August, and his team-best 11th of the season, but Quad Cities' bats finished the rest of the night hitless with runners in scoring position (0-for-7) and stranded eight men on base.

While the Bandits' offense struggled, starter Frank Mozzicato did his part to keep the game close. Despite allowing a two-out, game-tying double to Dalvy Rosario in the fourth, the former first-round pick completed a 5.0-inning showing, struck out four, and surrendered just the one tally.

Beloit broke the 1-1 tie and pulled away against Shane Panzini in the sixth, as the right-hander- who took the mound for the first time in over two months- allowed the first three Sky Carp batters he faced to load the bases before walking Rosario to put Beloit up 2-1.

The next batter, Colby Shade, then launched a grand slam to left-field for a five-run Sky Carp advantage.

Panzini would finish off the frame, but passed the relief duties to Ben Hernandez, who also fell victim to the long-ball on Wilfredo Lara's two-run shot in the seventh.

After Sky Carp starter Emmett Olson matched his season-high with eight strikeouts in his 6.0-inning, one-run performance, Xavier Meachem (2.0 IP, 2 SO) and Alex Williams (1.0 IP) closed out the final third of the ballgame with a pair of scoreless efforts.

Olson's (5-6) win came via his sixth quality start of the season, while Panzini (1-3) was saddled with the loss in his return to action.

Despite the defeat, Quad Cities will have another shot to claim the six-game series with Beloit in the set's game five on Saturday and turns to Hunter Owen (6-6, 4.05) for a start against Will Schomberg (1-2, 4.13). First pitch at ABC Supply Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.