Nivens' Homer Not Enough in Loss to Sky Carp
August 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Beloit, Wisconsin - Spencer Nivens gave Quad Cities a 1-0 lead in the first inning Friday, but it would win up the River Bandits lone run of the ballgame, as they fell to the Beloit Sky Carp 8-1 at ABC Supply Stadium.
The solo blast marked the outfielder's second go-ahead smash in as many nights and his High-A best sixth home run in the month of August, and his team-best 11th of the season, but Quad Cities' bats finished the rest of the night hitless with runners in scoring position (0-for-7) and stranded eight men on base.
While the Bandits' offense struggled, starter Frank Mozzicato did his part to keep the game close. Despite allowing a two-out, game-tying double to Dalvy Rosario in the fourth, the former first-round pick completed a 5.0-inning showing, struck out four, and surrendered just the one tally.
Beloit broke the 1-1 tie and pulled away against Shane Panzini in the sixth, as the right-hander- who took the mound for the first time in over two months- allowed the first three Sky Carp batters he faced to load the bases before walking Rosario to put Beloit up 2-1.
The next batter, Colby Shade, then launched a grand slam to left-field for a five-run Sky Carp advantage.
Panzini would finish off the frame, but passed the relief duties to Ben Hernandez, who also fell victim to the long-ball on Wilfredo Lara's two-run shot in the seventh.
After Sky Carp starter Emmett Olson matched his season-high with eight strikeouts in his 6.0-inning, one-run performance, Xavier Meachem (2.0 IP, 2 SO) and Alex Williams (1.0 IP) closed out the final third of the ballgame with a pair of scoreless efforts.
Olson's (5-6) win came via his sixth quality start of the season, while Panzini (1-3) was saddled with the loss in his return to action.
Despite the defeat, Quad Cities will have another shot to claim the six-game series with Beloit in the set's game five on Saturday and turns to Hunter Owen (6-6, 4.05) for a start against Will Schomberg (1-2, 4.13). First pitch at ABC Supply Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
