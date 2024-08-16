Peoria-Wisconsin Suspended Friday

August 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, WI - Friday's contest between the Peoria Chiefs and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was suspended due to rain.

Wisconsin led 1-0 after four innings when the game was halted due to weather.

The game will resume in the top of the fifth inning on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. Saturday's regularly scheduled contest will now become a seven-inning affair and is set to follow the conclusion of Friday's game.

An Eduardo Garcia sac fly provided the game's lone run in the bottom of the third inning, as the Rattlers cashed in a lead-off triple from Hedbert Perez. Peoria starter Hancel Rincon punched out five batters over his four innings on Friday, including striking out the side in the first inning.

Won-Bin Cho will lead off the fifth for Peoria upon the resumption Saturday.

Left-hander Pete Hansen remains the probable starter for tomorrow's night cap.

