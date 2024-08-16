Rain Halts Play With Rattlers Leading Chiefs 1-0 After Four Innings

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Friday's game at Neuroscience Group Field between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs was stopped by rain after four innings. The suspended game will restart in the top of the fifth inning at 5:10pm on Saturday evening with the Timber Rattlers leading 1-0. There will be a seven-inning game played after conclusion of the suspended game, too.

The game started after a 72-minute rain delay with Milwaukee Brewers reliever Enoli Paredes on the mound for Wisconsin for a rehabilitation assignment. Paredes retired the side in order with a strikeout and a pair of fine catches in the outfield.

Paredes and Trevor Megill, who made a rehab appearance with Wisconsin on Thursday night, are scheduled to pitch for the Rattlers again on Sunday in the series finale. Game time on Sunday is 1:10pm.

Hedbert P é rez tripled to start the bottom of the third inning for the Rattlers (69-41 overall, 27-17 second half). Then, Eduardo Garcia drove in P é rez with a sacrifice fly for the 1-0 lead.

Peoria (48-62, 22-23) had two hits and a walk against Alexander Cornielle, Wisconsin's second pitcher of the night, in three innings. Cornielle struck out a pair of Chiefs batters without allowing a run.

The rain had stopped before play started on Friday but came back with a vengeance at times throughout the truncated game. Both managers and the umpires had a brief discussion after the end of the Wisconsin half of the fourth inning before the call went out to put the tarp on the field. The game was officially suspended thirty minutes after the delay began.

The parking lot on Saturday will open at 3:30pm. The gates to the stadium will open at 4:30pm. Fans who already have a ticket for Saturday will be admitted to both the suspended game and the regularly scheduled game.

The suspended game will be played to its conclusion. The regularly scheduled game will start approximately thirty minutes after the end of suspended game.

Fans who had tickets for Friday's game may exchange their ticket for another ticket of equal or lesser value for any of the remaining regular season games in 2024 or any April or May game in 2025. Those wishing to exchange their Friday tickets for a game in 2025 will have to wait until individual tickets for next season go on sale later this year.

Saturday night is a night for the UP! Yooper Night presented by Bay de Noc Community College celebrates all things from the Upper Peninsula with players and coaches donning special jerseys. The jerseys are available in an on-line auction. Get in on the fun with a Yooper ticket package that includes a box seat ticket and a Yooper-inspired Timber Rattlers Raglan t-shirt at this link. Post-game fireworks are courtesy of Kimberly-Clark. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers action. Both games will be broadcast on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 4:520pm. The games are also available on the internet, the Bally Live App, and tv-32.

