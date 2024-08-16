Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

August 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, August 16, 2024 l Game # 46 (112)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (27-18, 61-50) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-28, 45-66)

RH Jose Franco (0-2, 3.31) vs. RH Emmanuel Pinales (3-9, 4.04)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Season Series between Dayton and Fort Wayne: Dayton 13, Fort Wayne 8 (at Fort Wayne: Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 2).

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons are 27-15 (.643) over their last 42 games. They are 48-31 (.608) over their last 79 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, one-half game ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 21 games to play. Great Lakes is three games out of first.

Last Game: Thursday : Dayton 14, Fort Wayne 3. The Dragons had hits in all nine innings and scored in eight different innings (every inning except the second) as they collected 18 hits including nine extra base hits. The Dragons had seven doubles (O'Donnell: 3; Rodriguez: 2; Collier: 1; Balcazar: 1), most they have had in a game since they had seven on July 5, 2019. Ethan O'Donnell became the first Dayton player with three doubles in a game since Hayden Jones on May 28, 2023. Hector Rodriguez had four hits including two doubles. John Michael Faile had hits in his first two at-bats with the Dragons including a home run in his second plate appearance. Johnny Ascanio also homered. Brian Edgington tossed six strong innings, allowing just two base runners.

Current Series (August 13-18 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .269 batting average (29 for 108); 6.7 runs/game (20 R, 3 G); 2 home runs; 1 stolen base; 2.77 ERA (26 IP, 8 ER); 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 15-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 39-10 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 55-33 (.625) in night games; 6-17 (.261) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,011), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,231).

Player Notes

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit a home run in his second at-bat with the Dragons on Thursday.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in 14 straight games, the longest hitting streak by a Dayton player since Francisco Urbaez hit in 15 straight in 2021. During the hitting streak, Balcazar is batting .310 (18 for 58) with two home runs. Over Balcazar's last 20 games: 26 for 82 (.317), 3 HR, 15 RBI.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 17 games: 27 for 71 (.380), 2 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B.

Jay Allen II over his last 10 games: 11 for 31 (.355), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 7 BB. Allen has broken the franchise record for hit-by-pitch in a season with 21 (previous record was 17).

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 6 GS, 5-0, 1.36 ERA, 32.2 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 33 SO, .128 opponent batting average. Cardona was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 11 outings since being called up from Daytona: 19 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 22 SO, 1.42 ERA, 4 Sv.

Reliever Cody Adcock over his last 3 G: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 17 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 7.31) at Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (2-5, 3.90)

Sunday, August 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.35) at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (3-1, 5.10)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

