Dragons Win Third Straight, Increase Lead in Playoff Race

August 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio -John Michael Faile hit a home run for the second straight night and Cam Collier delivered a tie-breaking two-run single to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 6-5 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday night. The Dragons have won three straight games in the series after losing the opener of the set on Tuesday.

The Dragons built a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning but withstood a Fort Wayne comeback effort to win.

The Dayton win coupled with a West Michigan loss increased the Dragons lead to one and one-half games in the second half playoff race. There are 20 games to play.

Game Summary:

Neither starting pitcher allowed a run as the game was scoreless through the first five innings. Dayton starter Jose Franco was exceptional, firing four dominant innings. Franco allowed only one base runner, a walk, while striking out seven of the 12 batters he faced over four no-hit innings.

In the top of the sixth inning, John Michael Faile hit a solo home run to center field in his second game with the Dragons. The all-time home run king of NCAA Division II college baseball had also homered in his first game with the Dragons on Thursday night. Faile's home run gave the Dragons a 1-0 lead, but Fort Wayne scored one run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game again.

In the top of the seventh, the first three Dragons hitters reached base when Hector Rodriguez drew a lead-off walk, Leo Balcazar singled, and Ethan O'Donnell reached on a bunt hit to load the bases. Cam Collier followed with a bouncer through the middle to drive in both Rodriguez and Balcazar and give the Dragons a 3-1 lead. O'Donnell scored later in the inning on Cade Hunter's run-scoring fielder's choice play to make it 4-1.

The Dragons added two important runs in the top of the eighth when Victor Acosta doubled, went to third on Connor Burns' sacrifice bunt, and scored on a triple by Hector Rodriguez to make it 5-1. Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch to give the Dragons a 6-1 lead.

Fort Wayne's Joshua Mears hit a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to pull the TinCaps to within two runs at 6-4. In the bottom of the ninth, Fort Wayne's Ethan Long belted a lead-off home run to make it 6-5. But Rodriguez made a good running catch in deep right field for the first out, reliever Dylan Simmons got a strikeout for the second out, and Collier made an excellent charging, bare-handed play at third with an accurate off-balance throw to first to get the third out and end the game.

The Dragons finished with 13 hits after collecting 18 on Thursday. O'Donnell was 3 for 5. Faile had a home run and single. Rodiguez had a triple, single, and two runs scored. Collier had a hit, two walks, and two RBI. Balcazar had two hits including a double to extend his hitting streak to 15 straight games, longest by a Dayton player since Francisco Urbaez hit in 15 straight in 2021.

Bryce Hubbart (4-5) was credited with the win in relief. He worked three innings, allowing one run on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Notes: Jay Allen II missed Friday's game after being hit by a pitch in the neck area on Thursday. Allen is expected to play on Saturday.

Up Next: The Dragons (28-18, 62-50) play at Fort Wayne on Saturday night at 6:35 pm in the fifth game of a six-game series. Mason Pelio (0-3, 7.31) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne's Jagger Haynes (2-5, 3.90).

