Loons Win Third Straight, Meador Goes Six Innings and Nevin Drives in Two
August 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (59-53) (25-21) grabbed their third straight win behind a Jacob Meador six-inning outing and the top three in the Loons order reaching base 10 times in a 5-2 victory over the Lake County Captains (65-47) (24-22) on a rainy 75-degree Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.
- The game was delayed one hour and 33 minutes due to rain.
- Jacob Meador finished a career-best six innings, the right-hander struck out five. The only run came in the sixth inning, soaked with rain where an RBI double scored a runner who reached on an error.
- The Loons top three in the order; Dylan Campbell, Josue De Paula, and Kyle Nevin combined for five hits and five walks.
- Kyle Nevin provided two RBI singles both times making it a two-run lead. Nevin did so in the seventh and ninth innings.
- Lake County never led, Travis Bazzana doubled three times, twice RBI doubles which made it a one-run game.
- In the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Carson Hobbs forced a groundout to strand two Captains on base.
- Michael Martinez earned his first save as a Loon. He struck out two Lake County batters in the ninth inning.
- Frank Rodriguez and Josue De Paula added the first two runs with RBI singles.
Rounding Things Out
The Loons are now 11-4 in August. They went 11-12 in July and 10-15 in June.
Up Next
The Loons go for a fourth straight win tomorrow Saturday, August 17th. The first pitch is at 7:00 pm.
