Loons Win Third Straight, Meador Goes Six Innings and Nevin Drives in Two

August 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (59-53) (25-21) grabbed their third straight win behind a Jacob Meador six-inning outing and the top three in the Loons order reaching base 10 times in a 5-2 victory over the Lake County Captains (65-47) (24-22) on a rainy 75-degree Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

- The game was delayed one hour and 33 minutes due to rain.

- Jacob Meador finished a career-best six innings, the right-hander struck out five. The only run came in the sixth inning, soaked with rain where an RBI double scored a runner who reached on an error.

- The Loons top three in the order; Dylan Campbell, Josue De Paula, and Kyle Nevin combined for five hits and five walks.

- Kyle Nevin provided two RBI singles both times making it a two-run lead. Nevin did so in the seventh and ninth innings.

- Lake County never led, Travis Bazzana doubled three times, twice RBI doubles which made it a one-run game.

- In the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Carson Hobbs forced a groundout to strand two Captains on base.

- Michael Martinez earned his first save as a Loon. He struck out two Lake County batters in the ninth inning.

- Frank Rodriguez and Josue De Paula added the first two runs with RBI singles.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons are now 11-4 in August. They went 11-12 in July and 10-15 in June.

Up Next

The Loons go for a fourth straight win tomorrow Saturday, August 17th. The first pitch is at 7:00 pm.

