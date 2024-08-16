Friday's Game Has Been Suspended

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Friday's Game Has Been Suspended

August 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release


Tonight's (8/16) game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs has been suspended. Gates will open tomorrow at 4:30 pm with the first game of the doubleheader starting at 5:10 pm in the top of the fifth inning. Game 2 will be a 7-inning game and start approximately 30 minutes after Game 1.

Tickets for tonight's game are good for equal value to any 2024 Timber Rattlers regular season home game or any 2025 April & May games.

