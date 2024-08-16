Curialle Plates Three, Chiefs Fall to Timber Rattlers

August 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







APPLETON, WI - Michael Curialle drove in three runs on Thursday, but the Chiefs were on the wrong side of a 6-3 decision against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Wisconsin jumped out to a quick start for the second day in a row. Brewers closer Trevor Megill, who was making a rehab appearance on Thursday, started the game for Wisconsin and worked around a Chase Davis single, one of his two hits, to post a scoreless top of the first. In the bottom half of the inning, a Jadher Areinamo double scored an unearned run to give the T-Rats a 1-0 lead.

Curialle promptly tied the score in the top of the second. His double into the right field corner scored Won-Bin Cho to make it a 1-1 ballgame.

Two innings later, the Peoria third baseman delivered again. This time, Curialle doubled over the head of Equarqui Fernandez in right to score two Chiefs runners to give Peoria its first lead, 3-1. Curialle ultimately reached three times on Thursday.

The lead was short lived, however. Wisconsin loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth against Chiefs starter Inohan Paniagua. A Tayden Hall walk cut the Peoria lead to 3-2. Then, a Hedbert Perez bloop single tied the game at 3-3. A third Wisconsin run came across on a second bases-loaded walk to give the Timber Rattlers a 4-3 lead. Paniagua allowed just two earned runs over four innings, but went on to take the loss.

Dionys Rodriguez entered out of the Peoria bullpen and kept the ballgame close. The right-hander allowed just one hit over three scoreless innings. He dipped his ERA to 2.47 on the year.

Wisconsin scored a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to create some separation. An Eduardo Garcia double put runners at second and third against Chiefs reliever Tyler Bradt. A Matt Wood sac fly extended the lead to 5-3. Later in the frame, a Perez blooper into shallow center created the final margin of 6-3.

Aaron Rund recorded a six-out save for Wisconsin, his seventh save of the year. Will Rudy, who was originally slated to be the Timber Rattlers starter, earned the win in relief. He logged five innings on Thursday.

The Chiefs will try to even the series Friday in Appleton. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.