North Carolina FC Unveils 2025 Home and Away Kits

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release









North Carolina FC kit

(North Carolina FC) North Carolina FC kit(North Carolina FC)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has unveiled the team's new home and away jerseys for the 2025 season. The kits are the club's first from new apparel partner CHARLY. In addition to the new kits, CHARLY will partner with the club on sideline and training gear for the team, as well as apparel for fans.

Media can find the team's video revealing the kits and additional assets for editorial use here.

All kits and merchandise will be available for purchase online through the team website and in-person during NCFC home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an experienced apparel brand. CHARLY has a proven track record of providing fresh and innovative sportswear in the soccer community, and it was clear from our first meeting that they understand the importance of balancing tradition while being forward-facing. We think our players, staff, and community will be excited by the new look and feel coming this season," said NCFC President Francie Gottsegen in the initial announcement of the partnership.

Both the new home and away kits focus on representing the entire state of North Carolina with subtle detailing throughout that pay tribute to the rich history of the state.

North Carolina FC will wear the new kits for the first time in the team's season opener against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, March 8, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are on sale now.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.