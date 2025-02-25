LouCity Unveils Community-Inspired PUMA Kits for 2025 Season
February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
Louisville City FC has revealed new home and away kits ahead of the 2025 season - its first in partnership with global sportswear brand PUMA - as the club aims to chase a championship while championing its hometown.
The home "City Kit" features LouCity's primary purple underscored by a black, striped pattern emblematic of connections between Louisville's iconic neighborhoods. The stripes align vertically, reminiscent of Louisville's numbered streets that run perpendicular to the Ohio River - a unique feature among American river cities.
The away "River Kit" is predominantly white with flowing gray waves illustrative of the Ohio River, the lifeblood of Louisville since its founding in 1778 that helped build the Louisville we're proud of today.
On both kits, the Louisville City badge is lined by reflective, iridescent lettering and trim. The feature appears to change color as light strikes it, symbolic of a diverse Louisville community that unites on game day.
PUMA outfits many of global soccer's most noteworthy clubs, including England's Manchester City, Italy's AC Milan and Germany's Borussia Dortmund. As with LouCity, PUMA's kits are synonymous with trophies.
GE Appliances returns as the main home and away front shirt sponsor. Toyota and Jefferson Animal Hospital will also adorn the jersey in 2025.
The club will reveal LouCity's third kit, which draws inspiration from Louisville's history, later this year.
Kits and other PUMA gear go on sale to the public on Wednesday, February 26, at the Lynn Family Stadium Team Store open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Jerseys can also be purchased online now at LouSoccerStore.com.
Customization options are available. This year's nameplates and numbers will feature a new font worn by all USL Championship clubs.
