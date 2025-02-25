Orange County SC Sign Open Trialist Mouhamadou War

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC announced today the signing of forward Mouhamadou War for the upcoming USL Championship season. War joins OCSC from local NISA club LA Force.

War, 24, from Los Angeles, most recently played for the LA Force where he made 16 appearances and scored 5 goals in the Force's 2024 NISA season.

"Mou's journey to signing a professional contract with OCSC is a testament to his hard work and determination. Coming through the team's open tryouts he has shown his relentless drive to compete and succeed. As the leading goalscorer during pre-season, he has fully earned this opportunity. We're excited to see the impact he will have with us on the field. " said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager.

War, a two-time trialist for OCSC who came through the OCSC open tryouts, played college soccer in Japan where he attended Komazawa University making 19 appearances. Before returning to Los Angeles, War spent 2023 in the Japanese Second League with Blaublitz Akita.

"It's been almost a year since I returned to California from Japan and I always wanted to play for OCSC," said War. "I'm so excited to play for this team and honored to be part of this team. The only thing left is to help win a championship."

This signing is pending league and federation approval, and per club policy, the details of the agreement will not be released.

NAME: Mouhamadou War

PRONUNCIATION: Moo-hah-mah-doo War

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 24

HEIGHT: 5'7"

WEIGHT: 148

DATE OF BIRTH: April 4, 2000

HOMETOWN: Los Angeles, CA

NATIONALITY: United States / Japan

PREVIOUS CLUB: Los Angeles Force

SOCIAL MEDIA: @MouWar on X / @mouwar on Instagram

TRANSACTION: Orange County SC signed Mouhamadou War on February 25, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of February 25 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Colin Shutler

Defenders: Nico Benalcazar, Tom Brewitt, Ryan Doghman, Grayson Doody, Pedro Guimaraes, Ashton Miles

Midfielders: Chris Hegardt, Kevin Partida, Kyle Scott, Ousmane Sylla

Forwards: Ben Barjolo, Cameron Dunbar, Bryce Jamison, Lyam MacKinnon, Tristan Trager, Mouhamadou War, Ethan Zubak

