Oakland Roots Agree with Las Vegas Lights to Club Record Transfer Fee for Johnny Rodriguez
February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC has agreed to transfer Johnny Rodriguez to Las Vegas Lights for a Club record transfer fee.
Rodriguez leaves Oakland Roots as the all-time leading goal scorer and second in all-time appearances. First joining the club in 2020 as part of the NISA Oakland Roots team, he remained with the club through the 2024 season. Across all competitions, Rodriguez made 118 appearances, scoring 31 goals and providing 10 assists.
The Club thanks Johnny for his time in Oakland and wishes him all the best in his future.
