Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward Johnny Rodriguez from Oakland Roots SC

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the Club has acquired forward Johnny Rodriguez in a transfer from Oakland Roots SC.

Rodriguez is under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

The American has scored 12 goals in each of his last two seasons with the Roots in the USL Championship to go with four total assists. He is the Oakland Roots' all-time leading goal scorer and has the most appearances in club history.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny to the club. After tracking him for a long time, it's exciting to be able to bring one of your top transfer targets to Las Vegas," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "Johnny has clearly been one of the best strikers in the league over the past two seasons and at 26 years old, he can lead the line at his peak for many years to come. Adding him to this team, alongside the rest of the moves we made this offseason, elevates the roster and puts us in a position to compete for trophies."

Rodriguez has spent his entire professional career in Oakland. He originally signed ahead of the 2020-21 season when the Roots competed in NISA, scoring two goals with one assist in their four playoff matches that year.

Upon the team moving to the USL Championship the following season, the forward re-signed and contributed two goals with four assists in 2021. He scored another two goals in 2022 and helped Oakland advance in the playoffs in both years.

Rodriguez has since been a breakout star for the Roots, scoring 12 goals in the league in both 2023 and 2024.

Prior to his professional career, the Madera, California native thrived in the college soccer scene. First with Fresno City College in NSCAA Division III, Rodriguez was twice named a first team All-American and earned the 2017 NSCAA Division III Junior College Player of the Year award after scoring 25 goals with 13 assists.

He then transferred to Division I California State University, Northridge for his junior and senior seasons, where he scored 13 goals in 36 appearances.

Lights fans first chance to see Rodriguez in action will be this Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the team's final preseason friendly versus The Town FC (San Jose Earthquakes MLS NEXT Pro team). Admission is FREE; an RSVP submission is required for entry. To fill out an RSVP, please click here.

Las Vegas will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

