Loudoun United Football Club Earns Preseason Win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Pittsburgh, PA - Loudoun United Football Club secures a 2-1 victory over the Riverhounds following a 90th-minute tiebreaker at Highmark Stadium.
Match Summary
Loudoun United Football Club's preseason record moves to 2-1-1 following a 2-1 victory on the road over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium. Pittsburgh opened the scoring off a penalty kick in the 4th minute of play following a handball in the box by Loudoun United defender Yanis Leerman. Loudoun United responded in the 15th minute when Abdellatif Aboukoura snuck a freekick from 25 yards out past the Pittsburgh goalkeeper and into the side netting. The rest of the second half saw shots on goals from both teams but ultimately remained a 1-1 draw heading into halftime.
Following second-half substitutions and a back-and-forth second half, Loudoun United caught a break in the 90th minute after Pittsburgh turned the ball over at the midfield line resulting in a two-on-one break away for the Red-and-White. It was Zach Ryan who buried the ball in the back of the net and secured the win for Loudoun United.
Starting XI
Hugo Fauroux, Kwame Awauh, Jacob Erlandson, Yanis Leerman, Keegan Tingey, Drew Skundrich, Tommy McCabe, Florian Valot, Abdellatif Aboukoura, Wesley Leggett, and Riley Bidois
Scoring Summary
Augustine Williams - PIT
Abdellatif Aboukoura - LDN
Zach Ryan - LDN
About Segra Field
Segra Field is a premier 5,000-seat stadium and home to United Soccer League (USL) Championship team, Loudoun United FC. Located in Leesburg, VA, the stadium officially opened its doors on August 9, 2019. Segra Field has the capability to host a variety of other events including concerts, corporate gatherings, festivals, and more. The flexibility of the venue allows each host the ability to transform the space and create a memorable event.
