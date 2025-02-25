Hartford Athletic Adds Proven USL Goalkeeper Antony Siaha

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







(HARTFORD, Conn) - Hartford Athletic has strengthened its goalkeeping unit with the signing of Antony Siaha for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Standing at 6'5", Siaha brings a wealth of USL Championship experience and an impressive shot-stopping record to Hartford. The Tucson, Arizona native joins the Green & Blue from Indy Eleven, where he signed in December 2024 after two and a half standout seasons with Monterey Bay F.C.

Throughout his time in Monterey, he made 58 appearances, recording 19 shutouts, 207 saves, and a 73.8% save percentage. Among USL Championship goalkeepers with at least 40 appearances in the past two seasons, he ranked second in the league in save percentage (74.1%). In 2024, he tied for second in the USL Championship with 102 saves, including two penalty stops and six clean sheets. His stellar performances earned him USL Championship "Player of the Week" honors on June 4 after back-to-back shutouts with 13 combined saves.

"We are thrilled to bring Antony to Hartford," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He is a commanding presence in goal, both physically and vocally, with a proven ability to make game-changing saves in high-pressure situations. His experience and leadership will be invaluable to our backline, and we're excited to see him in action this season."

In 2023, he started 18 matches for Monterey Bay, posting 58 saves, a 1.31 goals-against average, and five clean sheets, leading the club in every major goalkeeping statistic. He earned three Team of the Week selections and claimed Monterey's Golden Glove award for the second straight season.

Siaha first made waves in the USL Championship in 2022, signing with Monterey Bay midseason and immediately proving to be one of the league's most promising goalkeepers. He started his professional career with an unprecedented five consecutive clean sheets, finishing his rookie campaign with eight shutouts in 17 starts, a 1.00 goals-against average, and a 73% save percentage. He was twice named to the USL Championship Team of the Week and quickly established himself as a top-tier shot-stopper.

Prior to his tenure with Monterey Bay, Siaha spent time with San Diego Loyal SC (2021-22) and San Diego 1904 FC (2020). His versatility even saw him briefly join the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) with the San Diego Sockers, where he was believed to be the tallest goalkeeper in league history at the time.

Siaha played collegiately at Cal State Bakersfield, Ottawa (AZ), and Benedictine (AZ). His youth career included time with the Real Salt Lake (MLS) Arizona Academy, during which he won a state title with Tucson High School.

As Hartford prepares for the 2025 season, Siaha's arrival adds strength and stability to the squad's defensive core. The season is approaching quickly - secure your seats now to witness all the action at Trinity Health Stadium. Download our schedule to your calendar and explore ticket options today!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.