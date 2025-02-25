Birmingham Legion FC Strengthens Defense with Signing of Ethan Kos
February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With the 2025 season right around the corner, Birmingham Legion FC continues to round out its roster. The club announced on Tuesday that it has signed defender Ethan Kos following a successful trial stint, pending league and federation approval.
"We're excited to sign Ethan to help the backline for the upcoming season," said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "He's someone who has been with us throughout the preseason and showed right away that he fit in well with the group."
Arriving in Birmingham this preseason, Kos quickly turned heads in training with his quality earning him a start in three of Legion FC's four preseason matches.
It marks an official return to his home country for Kos who spent the past six years plying his trade in Ireland. Following a youth stint with Strikers FC and Pateadores on the sunny shores of Huntington Beach in his native California, Kos challenged himself with a move across the Atlantic to play collegiately at the University College Dublin from 2019-2023.
The six-foot-one defender parlayed his time at UCD into his first professional contract, signing with Kerry FC for its inaugural season of the League of Ireland First Division in 2023. In two seasons with KFC, Kos logged over 4,000 minutes across 52 appearances where he provided a pair of goals and an assist.
Kos and Legion FC open the 2025 campaign at Protective Stadium on Saturday, March 8 against Loudoun United FC for 205 Night. Fans who purchase the special
205 Ticket Package will receive a VIP Club Seat, $20 food voucher and a commemorative Legion FC-branded 205 t-shirt. For those who want to catch all the action throughout the year, contact the Legion FC ticket office today for affordable and premium season ticket options.
TRANSACTION
Birmingham Legion FC has signed defender Ethan Kos for the 2025 season.
PLAYER BIO
Name: Ethan Kos
Position: Defender
Height: 6'1
Weight: 176
DOB: 1/28/2001
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA
Nationality: USA
Images from this story
|
Birmingham Legion FC defender Ethan Kos
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 25, 2025
- Birmingham Legion FC Strengthens Defense with Signing of Ethan Kos - Birmingham Legion FC
- Orange County SC Sign Open Trialist Mouhamadou War - Orange County SC
- Hartford Athletic Adds Proven USL Goalkeeper Antony Siaha - Hartford Athletic
- Miami FC Announces the Return of Michael Lawrence - Miami FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Birmingham Legion FC Strengthens Defense with Signing of Ethan Kos
- USMNT Star Chris Richards Becomes New Investor in Birmingham Legion FC
- Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda Nets Goal as the United States U-17 Youth National Team Opens World Cup Qualifying
- Legion FC Reaches Agreement to Send Matthew Corcoran to Nashville SC
- Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda to Represent USA U-17 Squad in World Cup Qualifiers