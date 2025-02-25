Birmingham Legion FC Strengthens Defense with Signing of Ethan Kos

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC defender Ethan Kos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With the 2025 season right around the corner, Birmingham Legion FC continues to round out its roster. The club announced on Tuesday that it has signed defender Ethan Kos following a successful trial stint, pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to sign Ethan to help the backline for the upcoming season," said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "He's someone who has been with us throughout the preseason and showed right away that he fit in well with the group."

Arriving in Birmingham this preseason, Kos quickly turned heads in training with his quality earning him a start in three of Legion FC's four preseason matches.

It marks an official return to his home country for Kos who spent the past six years plying his trade in Ireland. Following a youth stint with Strikers FC and Pateadores on the sunny shores of Huntington Beach in his native California, Kos challenged himself with a move across the Atlantic to play collegiately at the University College Dublin from 2019-2023.

The six-foot-one defender parlayed his time at UCD into his first professional contract, signing with Kerry FC for its inaugural season of the League of Ireland First Division in 2023. In two seasons with KFC, Kos logged over 4,000 minutes across 52 appearances where he provided a pair of goals and an assist.

Kos and Legion FC open the 2025 campaign at Protective Stadium on Saturday, March 8 against Loudoun United FC for 205 Night. Fans who purchase the special

205 Ticket Package will receive a VIP Club Seat, $20 food voucher and a commemorative Legion FC-branded 205 t-shirt. For those who want to catch all the action throughout the year, contact the Legion FC ticket office today for affordable and premium season ticket options.

TRANSACTION

Birmingham Legion FC has signed defender Ethan Kos for the 2025 season.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Ethan Kos

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1

Weight: 176

DOB: 1/28/2001

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Nationality: USA

