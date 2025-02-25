Late Goal Sends Hounds to Preseason Loss

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil) Augi Williams celebres his goal with Danny Griffin of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil)

PITTSBURGH (Feb. 25, 2025) - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds suffered their first setback of the preseason schedule after a late Loudoun United FC goal sent the Hounds to a 2-1 loss this afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

The Hounds (4-1-0) led on an early Augi Williams penalty kick, but goals by Abdellatif Aboukoura and Zach Ryan gave the visitors the result in the penultimate exhibition match for both teams.

The scoring started quickly after Loudoun was whistled for a handling call in the opening five minutes of the match. Williams converted the fifth-minute penalty kick with a low shot to the left side of the goal, giving the Hounds' offseason signing his second goal of preseason.

Aboukoura tied the match in the 15th minute for Loudon from a dead ball situation of his own after the Hounds conceded a foul 25 yards from goal. His low free kick through traffic found the right side of the net, ending the Hounds stretch of 342 preseason minutes without conceding a goal.

Both teams seemed to settle in after the early goals, and chances were scarce for the rest of the half; Sean Suber's header of a Robbie Mertz cross that went over the bar was the team's best opportunity right before halftime.

Both teams again went deep into their benches during the second half, as they combined for 17 substitutions in a span from the 57th to 72nd minute. But it was one of Loudoun's regulars, Ryan, who applied the decisive touch late.

A Hounds throw-in in their defensive half led to a turnover, sending Loudoun on a break toward goal with numbers. A good pass across the goal hit Ryan in stride with plenty of room to shoot, Loudoun's top scorer over the past two years put away the winning goal. It was the first goal conceded by the Hounds in the run of play since their closed-door scrimmage with the Columbus Crew to begin the preseason.

The Hounds will wrap up the preseason this Friday, Feb. 28, when they travel to Kentucky to meet USL Championship newcomers Lexington SC at 6 p.m.

