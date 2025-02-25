Miami FC Announces the Return of Michael Lawrence

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the re-signing of forward Michael Lawrence.

Lawrence first signed with Miami FC during the 2023 season to a one-month contract after consistent trials with the first team. The forward then returned to the team in 2024, where he signed another 25-day contract at the end of April. Following Lawrence's performance and impact on the team, the club decided to extend his contract to the end of the 2024 USL Championship season.

Lawrence now returns to Miami FC ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, preparing for his first full season with the club. During his 2024 campaign, he had fourteen appearances for the club, in which he scored three goals and an assist.

"Being from South Florida, it is always a blessing being able to represent Miami FC," said Lawrence. "I'm excited to be back and more excited to see what this year has for us."

Lawrence had four appearances for Miami in 2023, including one in the Miami Clasico against Inter Miami in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The other three were USL Championship appearances, including Miami's 4-1 win against Las Vegas Lights FC, Lawrence's professional debut match.

The South Florida native attended Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, where he played for four years. During his collegiate career, Lawrence scored 24 goals and six assists in 67 appearances. In 2022, the forward was selected for the All-SSC first team, tying for first in goals scored.

