Nolan Baumgartner Earns Call to AHL Hall of Fame

October 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The American Hockey League announced former Moose captain Nolan Baumgartner, along with Keith Aucoin, Dave Creighton and Bill Torrey make up the AHL Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Baumgartner, 45, played parts of 16 seasons in the AHL with Manitoba (2002-05, 2007-11), Portland (1996-00), Norfolk (2001-02), Philadelphia (2006-07), Iowa (2007-08) and Chicago (2011-12).

The Calgary, Alta. product appeared in 878 AHL games, ranking sixth all-time among AHL defenders. During those contests he recorded 390 points, 13th among AHL defencemen all-time. His 83 career goals are 20th among the league's defenders and his 307 assists are 12th on the leaderboard. Baumgartner participated in the AHL All-Star Classic three times, earning a spot in the league's annual showcase in 2005, 2007 and 2010.

Baumgartner captained the Moose on two occasions, leading the club through the 2004-05 and 2010-11 campaigns. He also donned the 'C' for the Chicago Wolves in 2011-12.

Baumgartner appeared in 385 games with the Moose during his career, the sixth most of any player. His 185 points (41G, 144A) rank eighth on the team's all-time list. The 144 assists Baumgartner recorded in antlers rank third in franchise history. Among Moose defenders, Baumgartner ranks second all-time in games played, points, goals, assists and shots on goal. Following the 2019-20 season, Baumgartner was one of two defencemen named to the Manitoba Moose 20th Season All-Time Team.

The former Washington Capitals 10th overall pick appeared in 142 NHL games with Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Vancouver and Washington. Baumgartner totalled 47 points (7G, 40A) during his NHL career.

Baumgartner moved behind the bench following his playing career. He spent five seasons as an assistant coach in the AHL with Chicago (2012-13) and Utica (2013-17). He now works behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks as an assistant coach, a role he has held since 2017.

