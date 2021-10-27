Game Preview: Crunch at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening against the Syracuse Crunch. Tonight is Hershey's first of four meetings versus the Crunch this season, and the club's first game against tonight's opponent since 2019. The Bears enter tonight having won 12 straight games at GIANT Center, dating back to the 2020-21 season.

Syracuse Crunch (1-2-1-0) at Hershey Bears (3-1-0-0)

October 27, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #5 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mason Riley (79), Peter Schlittenhardt (12)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (3), Tom Dellafranco (71)

Ticket Information:

http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Dave Fenyves on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears most recently claimed a 2-1 overtime victory at Charlotte on Saturday, giving the Chocolate and White it's first road win of the 2021-22 campaign. Charlotte grabbed a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes thanks to Logan Hutsko's first professional goal, but Hershey's Garrett Pilon tied the game at 12:48 of the third period, striking for his third goal of the season. The teams traded chances in a wild three-on-three overtime, and it was Hershey's Lucas Johansen who scored the winning goal, capitalizing at 4:37 of the extra session. Zach Fucale made 27 saves to earn the win in net for the Bears. Syracuse's last game was a 2-1 loss on home ice versus Utica last Saturday. Gage Goncalves had the Crunch's lone goal

MILESTONE MEN:

Hershey has a pair of veteran skaters that are slated to reach a milestone tonight. Defender Cody Franson is expected to play in his 900th professional game this evening. The 34-year-old's career includes 550 NHL games, plus 225 in the AHL, and 124 overseas. Franson has two helpers in four games this season with the Bears. Additionally, fourth-year Bear Mike Sgarbossa is slated to play his 500th professional game tonight. The center has skated in 444 AHL games and 55 more in the NHL. Sgarbossa has 120 points (50g, 70a) in 132 games with the Chocolate and White since 2018.

CRUNCHING THE NUMBERS:

Tonight marks Hershey's first game versus Syracuse in nearly two years. The last time the Chocolate and White battled with the Crunch, Hershey collected a 4-2 win at GIANT Center on Nov. 3, 2019. All the goals that evening came from players on Hershey's current roster with Matt Moulson scoring twice, while Mike Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn each had a goal. Current Bears goaltender Pheonix Copley earned the win in net with 18 saves that night.

A CHAMPION RETURNS:

Syracuse assistant coach Eric Veilleux is a former Hershey Bears forward. The Quebec native played two seasons for Hershey, and was a member of the club's 1997 Calder Cup Championship team, collecting 21 points in 23 playoff games en route to the title. Velleux scored 123 points in 146 career games with the Chocolate and White from 1996-98.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby enters tonight's game with points in his past three contests (1g, 3a)...Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale is a former member of the Crunch, playing in one game for the club during the 2019-20 season...Hershey has killed 17 straight penalties and currently ranks second in the AHL on the penalty kill at 94.4%.

