Crunch Down Bears in Overtime, 3-2

October 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 3-2 tilt in overtime against the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night at GIANT Center. Hershey's record shifted to 3-1-1-0 on the campaign following the sudden-death defeat. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Matt Moulson both scored for the Chocolate and White.

Both Hershey goals came in the opening stanza against Crunch netminder Amir Miftakhov. Only 1:11 into the game, Jonsson-Fjallby opened the scoring with a snapshot from the left-wing on an offensive rush. Moulson doubled his team's lead at 12:31 after redirecting a point shot from blueliner Cody Franson. Shots on goal after 20 minutes were 18-12 Hershey.

Syracuse answered with a power play goal in the middle stanza before the eventual third period equalizer. At 4:35, Jimmy Huntington tallied his fifth goal of the season after batting the puck out of mid air from between the circles. Only 1:07 into the third, Gabriel Dumont converted on the power play after winning a net front battle. The 2-2 game progressed into sudden-death overtime, and Charles Hudon buried a breakaway chance past Pheonix Copley at 4:46 to end the contest.

Final shots on goal totaled 40-31 Syracuse. Hershey's special teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Bears return to action on Saturday, Oct. 30 for the first of back-to-back meetings against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop is slated for 7 PM. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.