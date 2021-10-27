Crunch Down Bears in Overtime, 3-2
October 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 3-2 tilt in overtime against the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night at GIANT Center. Hershey's record shifted to 3-1-1-0 on the campaign following the sudden-death defeat. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Matt Moulson both scored for the Chocolate and White.
Both Hershey goals came in the opening stanza against Crunch netminder Amir Miftakhov. Only 1:11 into the game, Jonsson-Fjallby opened the scoring with a snapshot from the left-wing on an offensive rush. Moulson doubled his team's lead at 12:31 after redirecting a point shot from blueliner Cody Franson. Shots on goal after 20 minutes were 18-12 Hershey.
Syracuse answered with a power play goal in the middle stanza before the eventual third period equalizer. At 4:35, Jimmy Huntington tallied his fifth goal of the season after batting the puck out of mid air from between the circles. Only 1:07 into the third, Gabriel Dumont converted on the power play after winning a net front battle. The 2-2 game progressed into sudden-death overtime, and Charles Hudon buried a breakaway chance past Pheonix Copley at 4:46 to end the contest.
Final shots on goal totaled 40-31 Syracuse. Hershey's special teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Bears return to action on Saturday, Oct. 30 for the first of back-to-back meetings against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop is slated for 7 PM. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2021
- Wolves Earn Third Win in a Row - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Down Bears in Overtime, 3-2 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Rally Past Bears, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Host Teddy Bear Toss Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Dineen, Hayton, Prosvetov Recalled to Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Sign Philippe Daoust to AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Kick off Three-Game Week with Tilt vs. Laval - Toronto Marlies
- Nolan Baumgartner Earns Call to AHL Hall of Fame - Manitoba Moose
- Mutala Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Vegas Golden Knights & Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Nevada Day on October 29 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Crunch at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs to Donate $1,750 to Rock House Kids in Partnership with Meijer and Support from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.