IceHogs to Donate $1,750 to Rock House Kids in Partnership with Meijer and Support from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation

October 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, in conjunction with Meijer and the with the generous support of the Chicago Blackhawks Charitable Foundation, presented Rock House Kids in Rockford with a donation of $1,750. Throughout the 2020-21 season Meijer donated $25 to Rock House Kids every time the IceHogs scored first, with the Meijer First Goal Fundraiser promotion.

"I am so pleased to present this donation to Rock House Kids," said Shane Pulgarin, Meijer Store Manager. "As a family company, supporting children in our community is incredibly important to us and as a grocery retailer, feeding our community is at the heart of what we do. This donation is a direct result of the hard work from our dedicated partners since 2015, the Rockford IceHogs, and reflects the excitement of 35 game-opening goals last season. This season, we are honored to donate $50 for every IceHogs first goal!"

Rock House Kids is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization that strives to feed Rockford's inner-city children physically, spiritually, and emotionally. Since 1999, they have cared for kids, ages 6-18, by providing a safe, warm, and nurturing environment four evenings a week and at the end of each evening, the children leave with a bag of kid-friendly, non-perishable food items to help sustain them when they are away from our program.

"We are so blessed that Meijer, the Rockford IceHogs, and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation chose to support our mission at Rock House Kids for the Meijer First Goal Frenzy promotion," exclaimed Tanya Brown, Program Coordinator at Rock House Kids. "The Rockford IceHogs community initiatives are creative and get others involved to help raise awareness for many non-profit organizations in the area and we are grateful to have their support. Thank you for having a heart for our kids!"

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops for both contests at 7 p.m.

Listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets

