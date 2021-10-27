Mutala Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
October 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.
The following player has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
RW Sasha Mutala Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, October 27th at 7:30pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The Budweiser Events Center is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2021
- Belleville Sens Sign Philippe Daoust to AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Kick off Three-Game Week with Tilt vs. Laval - Toronto Marlies
- Nolan Baumgartner Earns Call to AHL Hall of Fame - Manitoba Moose
- Mutala Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Vegas Golden Knights & Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Nevada Day on October 29 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Crunch at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs to Donate $1,750 to Rock House Kids in Partnership with Meijer and Support from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Mutala Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
- Maltsev Reassigned by Avalanche, Burzan Returns to Utah
- Halbgewachs' Two-Goal Performance Leads Barracuda to 3-2 Win over Colorado
- San Jose Rallies in Third to Top Eagles, 5-4
- Kaut, Maltsev Recalled by Colorado Avalanche