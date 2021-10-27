Marlies Kick off Three-Game Week with Tilt vs. Laval

The Toronto Marlies hit the road for the first time this season, heading to Laval for a tilt with the Rocket. This will be the first of eight meetings between the two Canadian teams this season.

The Marlies had Laval's number last season,Â picking up the win inÂ six of their 10 meetings. The last time these two teams met was on May 17th, 2021, when Toronto shutout Laval 2-0. The Marlies are coming off of a big 3-2 shootout victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, while Laval was shutout 3-0 by Bridgeport in their last game.

Kirill Semyonov leads the way in points on the Marlies side. The birthday boy has five so far this season, and will be looking to add some more on his special day.Â On the homeÂ side, Laurent Dauphin is the top scorer with five points as well.

Puck drops at 7:30 PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV, and fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the official Toronto Maple Leafs App. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

