Vegas Golden Knights & Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Nevada Day on October 29

VEGAS Â - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 27, full plans for Nevada Day on Friday, October 29 when the Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, and the Silver Knights host the Bakersfield Condors at Orleans Arena. Single-game tickets are available for both Vegas and Henderson.

The Golden Knights and Ducks are scheduled to face off at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. PT. During warmups, the Vegas Golden Knights will debut specialty white jerseys which will be for sale during the first period through VGK Authentics. The team will also have locker nameplates and pucks available from warmups on a first come, first served basis outside of Section 10. Nevada Day jerseys and nameplates will be bundled together.

The Silver Knights will celebrate Nevada Day with a game at 11 a.m. PT on Friday against the Condors. The team will wear specialty Nevada Day themed jerseys for the entirety of the game on Friday. This will be the first specialty jersey for the HSK in franchise history. Details on how fans can purchase the game-worn jerseys will be announced at a later date.

