Admirals Host Teddy Bear Toss Friday
October 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals game on Friday is for the bears. Teddy Bears that is.
The team will host their annual Jockey Being Family Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, October 29th when the team takes on the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena. The concept is simple: fans should bring in a new teddy bear, or any stuffed animal, and then throw it on the ice after the Admirals score their first goal. After all the bears are tossed, they will be collected from the ice and donated to UMOS, a non-profit advocacy organization that provides programs and services to underserved populations.
Here's a WeTransfer Link to the Admirals 2019 Teddy Bear Toss Goals, scored by Tanner Jeannot: https://we.tl/t-OQL0aq4Emj
If the Admirals don't score a goal in the first two periods then the bears will be tossed on the ice during the second intermission.
If fans forget their teddy bears they can purchase them at the Admirals Fan Services Center from Jockey for just $10 and proceeds from those bears will be donated to Jockey Being Family.
Here's a list of players who have scored the Teddy Bear Toss Goal:
2018-19: Zach Magwood
2017-18: Trevor Smith
2016-17: No one â¹
2015-16: Matt White
2014-15: Colton Sissons
2013-14: Austin Watson
2012-13: Gabriel Bourque
2011-12: Michael Latta
2010-11: Ryan Thang
2009-10: Chris Mueller
2008-09: Cal O'Reilly
Fans can order tickets to the game by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or visiting the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
