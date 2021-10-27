Belleville Sens Sign Philippe Daoust to AHL Contract

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of forward Philippe Daoust to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The native of Barrie, Ontario was drafted by Ottawa in the sixth round (158th overall) in 2020 and signed to an amateur tryout offer before attending Ottawa's NHL training camp, and being assigned to Belleville.

He has played in all four of the Belleville Sens games so far this season and has notched one assist.

Prior to turning pro, the 19-year-old spent two seasons with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats, putting up 57 points (13 goals, 44 assists) in 79 games.

"He has shown a real good hockey IQ and is very good from a skill perspective, probably one of our most skilled forwards at this stage. I also like his versatility because he can play wing or centre," says Senators Coach Troy Mann. "He's another young guy in the pipeline that will continue to grow, and it gives us a little bit more skill, so we can play with our lineup. Scoring has obviously been a bit of a struggle in our first four games, so hopefully as he gets acclimated with the American Hockey League and is able to bring that skill to the forefront, he can help us score some goals."

Daoust is slated to be in the lineup again on Wednesday when the Senators are home to the Rochester Americans. Belleville welcomes the Toronto Marlies to CAA Arena on Friday, before traveling to Toronto for a rematch on Saturday.

