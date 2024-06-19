Ninth-Inning Rally Not Enough for Monarchs

June 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







A four-run rally in the ninth fell short for the Kansas City Monarchs Wednesday night.

Kansas City fell to the Kane County Cougars 9-4, leveling the series at a game apiece with a rubber game set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. from Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars and Monarchs celebrated the Negro Leagues Wednesday night, with both teams wearing Negro Leagues-style uniforms. The teams held a moment of silence during the game to honor the late Willie Mays.

Kane County starter Westin Muir kept the Monarchs (19-16) in check for the first seven innings. He allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out six in his scoreless outing.

Monarchs starter Gabriel Ponce allowed six runs in 2.1 innings, walking four and hitting four batters. The Monarchs staff walked seven batters in the defeat.

The Cougars (21-15) scored four runs in the third inning, scoring in every inning they grabbed a bat except for the fifth and eighth.

Frankie Tostado brought in the Monarchs' first two runs on a double in the ninth. Tostado went 2-for-4, his eighth straight multi-hit game. He leads the American Association with a .384 batting average.

Josh Bissonette hit a two-run single to make the game 9-4 before the first out was recorded in the ninth. Kansas City's next three hitters were retired in order to end the game.

UP NEXT

Grant Gavin will start Thursday's game for Kansas City. The Parkville native struck out 13 batters in his last outing against the Milwaukee Milkmen. Tommy Sommer will oppose him for Kane County.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.