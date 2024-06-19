Cougars Cruise Over Monarchs

GENEVA, Ill. - Thanks to a gem by starter Westin Muir and plenty of offense, the Kane County Cougars cruised to a 9-4 victory over the Kansas City Monarchs on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

In his second start against Kansas City (19-16), Muir (4-3) was fantastic. The right-hander tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits, while striking out six against two walks. It was Muir's fourth quality start of the season and tied for his longest outing in 2024.

The Cougars (21-15) got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning against Kansas City starter Gabriel Ponce (1-1). With one out, Trendon Craig was hit by a pitch followed up by a Corneliius Randolph double to put runners at second and third. Then, Todd Lott hit a deep fly ball to center to score Craig and make it 1-0.

One inning later, the Cougars added another run. Josh Allen and Galli Cribbs Jr. were both hit by a pitch to put two runners aboard. Following Cribbs Jr., Hayden Dunhurst looped a single to right field to score Allen and make it a two-run lead.

Kane County broke the game wide open in the bottom of the third. The Cougars sent nine men to the plate and took advantage of four walks to put up four runs in the frame. Armond Upshaw capped the scoring with a two-run single to put the Cougars ahead 6-0.

One inning later, the Cougars added another run on a Cribbs Jr. single to go up 7-0. Kane County added another run in the sixth on a run-scoring single by Josh Allen. To cap the scoring, Jonah Davis poked an RBI double in the seventh inning to make it a 9-0 lead.

Kansas City put up four runs in the top of the ninth, but the Cougars had more than enough insurance to secure the win. Michael Brewer recorded the final three outs of the ballgame for Kane County.

The Cougars conclude the series with the Monarchs on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Grant Gavin (3-1, 2.83) will take the mound for Kansas City against southpaw Tommy Sommer (1-0, 4.22) for the Cougars. Thursday's game will be Cicada Night at the ballpark and a Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

