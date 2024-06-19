DockHounds Set Team Record in Win

Fargo, North Dakota - History was made by the Lake Country DockHounds at Newman Outdoor Field Tuesday night. A franchise-record 18 runs in a 15-run victory to open the series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

All 10 DockHounds batters reached base, and five - Blake Tiberi, Demetrius Sims, Ryan Hernandez, Marek Chlup, and Deivy Grullon - got on four or more times.

While the hitters may have stolen the show, Brett Conine shoved again. His last three road starts combined for 20 innings while allowing only two earned runs following his seven-frame performance tonight while striking out a personal high seven on the season.

Jim Jarecki, a Wisconsin native, made his professional debut following Conine. Jarecki retired all three batters he faced while recording his first strikeout.

Hernandez got the scoring started for Lake Country with his sixth home run of the season to lead off the second inning. After the RedHawks evened it in the bottom half, the DockHounds scored 17 unanswered, starting with three in the third inning before a blistering six-run fourth frame. Hits are starting to come with the bases loaded and two outs with runners in scoring position for Lake Country.

Wednesday will be a tough act to follow, but the DockHounds can secure a series win with Bryan Bonnell on the bump at 7:02 CT.

