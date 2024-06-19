Iser, Monarchs Erase 7-1 Deficit, Win in 10 Innings

GENEVA, Ill. - The legend of Herbert Iser keeps growing for the Kansas City Monarchs.

The catcher, who has quickly transformed from relative unknown to All-Star contender, delivered two more clutch hits as Kansas City erased a 7-1 deficit to beat Kane County 9-8 in 10 innings from Northwestern Medicine Field.

Iser delivered a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh to cap off the Monarchs' comeback and drove in the winning run with a single in the top of the 10th.

The win is the largest comeback victory for the Monarchs in 2024, against the first-place team in the American Association East.

"We could have just packed it up and said 'It's 7-1, whatever we'll get 'em tomorrow,' but we didn't," Iser said. "We grinded out at-bats, we made runs, and we won the game in the end."

Kansas City's bullpen combined to throw six innings, allowing just one run. Nate Tellier threw two perfect innings, handing the baton to Hunter McMahon for a scoreless seventh and eighth. Jackson McClelland threw the last two frames to earn the win.

Two two-out home runs fueled Kane County's early lead. Armond Upshaw hit a three-run blast in the second, and Cornelius Randolph delivered a two-run shot in the fourth to put the Cougars up six.

The Monarchs pushed across two in the fifth, including an RBI single from Trent Giambrone.

Travis Swaggerty's sacrifice fly scored Danny Amaral in the seventh to make it 7-4, and Frankie Tostado hit his own RBI single to cut the deficit to two.

That set the stage for Iser's home run.

"I knew right off the bat [it was gone]," Iser said of his homer.

The homer came off form Monarch Jordan Martinson, whom Iser caught at Dallas Baptist University.

"I knew he was at least going to try to throw me one [slider], and I was sitting on one. I got a good piece of it."

The Cougars tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out bloop single from Todd Lott. After Iser's single gave Kansas City a 9-8 lead in the top of the 10th, McClelland came back out for the bottom of the inning.

Jonah Davis drew a leadoff walk, and Claudio Finol laid down a bunt to allow Davis and bonus runner Trendon Craig to move into scoring position.

Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra intentionally walked catcher Simon Reid to load the bases, setting up a possible double play.

That's exactly what happened. Ernny Ordonez hit a broken-bat grounder to short, and the 6-4-3 twin killing sealed the Monarchs' victory.

UP NEXT

Kansas City and Kane County meet for their second of three games this Week Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. Gabriel Ponce will make his first start as a Monarch against Kane County's Westin Muir. Fans can watch the game on AABaseball.tv and listen at 810WHB.com/Monarchs.

