Birds Overcome Slow Start, Rally to Down Chicago

June 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries were limited to one hit through five innings but rallied to score three runs in both the sixth and seventh frames and added one more in the eighth to take down Chicago 7-1 on Wednesday.

The Dogs grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning via sacrifice fly and maintained the one-run edge until the sixth.

Wyatt Ulrich and Jordan Barth delivered back-to-back one-out singles before Mike Hart tied the game with an RBI base hit. Hunter Clanin gave Sioux Falls the lead with a two-run single before the Dogs could get out of the inning.

Josh Rehwaldt drove in two more with a base hit in the bottom of the seventh before Achenbach laced an RBI single of his own. Derek Maiben reached base via error in the eighth and scored on an Ulrich single.

Mitchell Walters allowed a run over five innings while the Canaries' bullpen combined to limit Chicago to just one hit over four frames. Ulrich led the offensive effort with four hits as Sioux Falls improves to 20-14 overall. The Birds will wrap up the six-game homestand Thursday at 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.