Dogs Rally to Open Birds in Extras

June 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Chicago scored twice in the top of the tenth inning on Tuesday to top the Canaries 7-5 in ten innings.

The Dogs built a 2-0 lead before the Canaries rallied for five runs in the seventh inning. Liam Spence got the Birds on the board with an RBI single before the tying run scored on a fielding error. Kendall Foster put Sioux Falls in front with a single before Hunter Clanin added to the lead with a sacrifice fly. Mike Hart doubled to put the Birds up 5-2.

But Chicago answered with three runs in the eighth before a two-run homerun in the tenth proved to be the difference.

Spence finished with two hits as the Canaries dip to 19-14 on the season. The Birds will look to even the series when the two teams meet again on Wednesday.

