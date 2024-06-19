'Dogs Split Doubleheader with Explorers

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs and the Explorers traded final scores on Wednesday night as Lincoln took game one 4-0, and Sioux City took game two 4-0.

GAME 1

RHP Zach Keenan put together a bounce-back performance with 5.0 innings of scoreless baseball surrendering one hit, two walks, and striking out three batters. Keenan has pitched 11.2 innings of one-run ball in the last two Lincoln doubleheaders.

INF Spencer Henson opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly into center field, his 10th RBI of the season.

OF Aaron Takacs and Zane Zurbrugg got in on the act in the bottom of the fifth with RBI doubles, Takacs driving in one, and Zurburgg driving in two.

Lincoln would only need the first run of the game in the grand scheme of things but RHP Wyatt Sparks was able to shut things down out of the bullpen with 2.0 shutout innings in relief of Keenan. Lincoln wins their fifth home game of the season.

GAME 2

RHP Bryan Perez put together one of his best outings of the season in the top of the sixth inning but it would not be enough as the Saltdogs dropped game two 4-0.

OF Nick Anderson hit a double down the right-field line to get the Saltdogs in the hit column, he also walked in the contest. He was only one of two Saltdogs to reach multiple times in game two.

INF Dakota Conners singled and walked in game two, he was stranded on first both times.

Lincoln was only able to string together three hits all game and also committed an error en route to the loss. The Saltdogs also left on nine baserunners in game two of the doubleheader.

Lincoln and Sioux City get set for the rubber match tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. from Haymarket Park as the Saltdogs go for back-to-back series wins.

