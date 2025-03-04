Infield Duo Returns for Saltdogs

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced a pair of infielders will return for the 2025 season. Max Hewitt and Jack Dragum have resigned with Lincoln and give the Saltdogs valuable experience along the infield.

Hewitt is primarily a second basemen but has moved to every position in the field throughout his baseball career. Hewitt batted .275 for Lincoln in 2024 with seven doubles and 22 rbi's in 66 games played.

Dragum can play throughout the infield but has excelled at third base. Last season, Dragum earned American Association West Division All-Star honors while hitting .262. The former Charlotte 49er collected 66 hits in 68 games for the 'Dogs, in 2024.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening night at Haymarket Park will be Friday, May 16th, when the Saltdogs host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 7:05 p.m.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For tickets, promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

